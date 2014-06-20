Hulk Hogan Addresses Angelina Love’s TNA Departure, Matt Morgan Makes A Decision

July 4, 2012

- Hulk Hogan addressed Angelina Love’s departure from TNA Wrestling while responding to a critical fan remark toward himself and fellow television authority figure Brooke Hogan. Hogan wrote Monday, “It’s not our decision, who works at TNA is a decision that comes from the TNA office in Nashville.”

The record five-time TNA Knockouts Champion announced via Twitter Sunday that her release from the organization was “completely amicable.”

– Matt Morgan, who has fulfilled his contractual obligations with TNA Wrestling, stated Monday via Twitter that he has made a decision regarding his future in professional wrestling. In response to a fan who said she will be upset if he stops appearing on Impact Wrestling, Morgan replied, “I already made ‘my decision.’ My true fans will appreciate my decision, & those that don’t can kiss my a$$!”

– Austin Aries, Kurt Angle and Miss Tessmacher appear at Direct Auto Insurance on 2110 Greenridge Road in Charleston, South Carolina this Friday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Source: LordofPain

By Adam