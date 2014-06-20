Jim Ross Blog: Breakout Star Of The Year, New WWE GM, Tyson Kidd-MITBm Billy Gunn Shoots – Says Road Dogg Is Best On The Mic, Discusses John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross back with another blog update, which you can read in its entirety at JRsBarBQ.com. As always, you can buy JR’s delicious line of BBQ proudcts at WWEShop.com.

Here are some highlights of what JR wrote about:

Tyson Kidd Qualifying For MITB: “Happy to see Tyson Kidd’s success on Smackdown Friday night. Tyson has seemingly found his personality, so to speak, to go along with his significant in ring skills. I love his in ring persona, which will/should only get bigger and better, and the skill set that the Calgary Kid brings to the table. A recent NXT bout vs. Michael McGillicutty gave me all that I needed to see on both young athletes who have wrestling DNA running in their veins. ”

The New WWE General Manager: “Who do I want to see as the new GM of Raw and/or Smackdown? I’ve got no dog in the hunt but I know that isn’t a role that I would embrace or with which I would be be good.”

Breakout Performer Of The Year: “Who is the break out performer in WWE so farin 2012? Is there really any debate? It has to be AJ who has taken the opportunities provided her, the creative input she’s received and has made her role bigger than I’m sure many perceived that it would ever become. Obviously, AJ waited for her opportunity and maximized her minutes no matter how few or how insignificant that they may have seemed at the time.”

The Gunn Show” enters the world of “shoot” this week in the first of a multi-part, in-depth interview with former WWE and TNA superstar, Billy Gunn. See the softer side of Billy Gunn as he opens up about his family, music, TV and more in a fun segment called “Hashtag Hijinks” (word association). Then, watch him get serious as he starts discussing the wrestling business, including the WWE tag team division, bringing back NAO, breaking into the business, and more. Hosted by Vegas Fuel Marketing Director and wrestling host, JMC, this is a very entertaining interview that you don’t want to miss. Follow Billy Gunn on Twitter @RealBillyGunn. For bookings, e-mail NewAgeOutlaws@yahoo.com.

Quotes? We’ve got quotes!

Billy Gunn on the worst movie ever (in “Hashtag Hijinks”):

“#MARINE – and let me give you a good reason why. If you know my wife — some people know my wife, some people don’t — she hates wrestling. But she is in love with John Cena. So, she couldn’t wait for the movie to come out…she walked out ten minutes in. Now, if my wife walks out, that’s a bad movie.”

Billy Gunn on whether or not he was ever held back on the microphone:

“I just don’t like to do it. Plus, I never had to do it when I was with Brian [BG “Road Dogg” James]. Good Lord…he is the number one guy on the mic. I don’t care what they say about Cena, I don’t care what they do about Rock — usually they have to look at some stuff, and I’m not saying they go by what they look at, but Brian never, ever, ever did it..and it was doing it night in, night out, something different, every time he walked down the ramp. So, in my opinion, in my book, Brian is the number one mic guy because he can come up with anything, at anytime, and hit every bullet point he has to hit.”

Also included in part-one of “The Gunn Show Shoot”, Billy discusses how hard it is to break into the wrestling business these days, one of his regrets, his opinion of good music and TV shows, “Family Day”, and the US Government. It’s candid, funny, and informative — you won’t want to miss the next three episodes of “The Gunn Show” on Vegas Fuel TV (youtube.com/vegasfueltv).

