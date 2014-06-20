More Divas Expected To Bolt From WWE, Great American Bash Revisited, More

July 4, 2012 · 0 Comments

When asked of the possibility of Paul Heyman returning to the announce booth, Jim Ross tweeted, “Unlikely but it’s totally a WWE call.”

– Maxine, whose real name is Karlee Leilani Perez, quit WWE last week due to frustration with her lack of upward mobility after being affiliated with the sports entertainment organization for over three years. F4Wonline.com reports she wasn’t the only female talent frustrated with her standing in the company and that some employees believe she will not be the last to leave on her own volition. This comes on the heels of Kelly Kelly taking a hiatus in order to return to modeling and see if she can land opportunities in Hollywood.

Maxine continues a trend that began last year of female talent opting to walk away from WWE, which includes Michelle McCool, Gail Kim, Maryse, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella.

– WWE.com looks back at the history of the Great American Bash—both WCW and WWE versions—with numerous photos and videos.

Source: LordsofPain

Share and Enjoy

By Adam