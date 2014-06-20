TNA releases former Knockouts Champion, Extreme Rising News – Reby Sky Attacked by a Wrestler, Sabu Returns to Action and More, Velvet Sky Weighs In On Former “Beautiful People” Partner’s TNA Departure

- Sabu returned to the ring in front of about 200 fans at last night’s Extreme Rising event in Queens, New York. Sabu defeated Papadon in the opener.

More newsworthy notes from Extreme Rising:

* The show went along much better than the first Extreme Reunion event.

* Former WWE star Sylvester Turkay was in attendance. He didn’t wrestle but filmed scenes for a Zombie vs. Wrestler movie that Shane Douglas also appears in.

* Taya Parker from the Rock of Love reality show was acting as a ring girl.

* Matt Hardy’s girlfriend Reby Sky came out and talked about the women who paved the way for her to be here – women like Beulah McGillicutty and Francine. As she left, former TNA star Homicide came out and they had words. She slapped him which led to him laying her out with an Ace Crusher. Matt Hardy came out for the save.

* Shane Douglas cut a long promo and at the end, talked about how he was bringing Lucha Libre back. He introduced Pescadilla, Super Crazy’s nephew and Bestia 666, the son of Damian 666. They wrestled and Bestia got the win.

* Matt Hardy worked the main event, defeating Jerry Lynn. They both put each other over on the mic after the match.

* Extreme Rising runs tonight in Philadelphia with Lynn vs. Hardy vs. Homicide in the main event. Other names appearing include Sandman, Sabu, The Gangstas, Balls Mahoney, Blue Meanie and more.

Five-time TNA Knockouts Champion Angelina Love just tweeted (@ActualALove) that she has been granted her release from the company. Her entire tweet is as follows:

“To all my wonderful fans, just want to let you know I have been granted my release from TNA. It was completely amicable parting of ways and I want to thank TNA and all of its employees for the wonderful journey I’ve had there over the years. Now I’m on to the next amazing chapter of my life! If you are looking to book me please contact John at john@spectacularsignings.com Thank you so much!”

Angelina Love, an original member of TNA Wrestling’s Knockouts division, announced Sunday via Twitter that she has been granted her release from the organization. Velvet Sky, who initially drew fame alongside Love as “The Beautiful People,” addressed her former partner’s TNA departure.

“Such a damn shame!! So much left to do there! I know you’re gonna move on to big things bud, good luck and as always I love u!!” Sky wrote on Twitter.

Love responded to Sky, “I love u with all my heart, we did something so amazing with TBP and the memories from that will last forever! I cherish our friendship so much, thank you for EVERYTHING Ebud!!”

Their characters were portrayed as arrogant blonde Barbie dolls, whose main goal as a team was to “cleanse” the TNA roster “one ugly person at a time,” based on their belief that their physical appearance was superior to all others. The duo was such a success that even WWE took notice and made their own group of narcissistic and vain bullies. Wrestling Observer editor Dave Meltzer has said that LayCool was devised due to WWE’s creative department being embarrassed by the Love/Sky tandem making their female roster look second-rate by comparison.

