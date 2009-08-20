Tyson Kidd Ready for MITB, Fans Chanting for Ryback More, New FCW Divas Champion Crowned, Top FCW Talent Possibly Injured and More

July 2, 2012 · 0 Comments

– Tyson Kidd qualified for Money in the Bank on last night’s WWE SmackDown and wrote the following on Twitter:

“Time to start that money in the bank style training. Biggest opportunity in my entire career. Let’s do this #workhorse”

– WWE officials have reportedly been impressed with Ryback’s crowd reactions at live events. Besides the Goldberg chants, the feeling is that the fans are starting to like Ryback and chant his “feed me more” lines.

Thanks to Spyke from FCW’s Street Team for the following notes from last night’s FCW Summer Slamarama live event in Melbourne, Florida:

* Brodus Clay, Naomi, Cameron, Paige and Raquel Diaz signed autographs before the show.

* Indy star Brodie Lee is now wrestling under the name Luke Harper

* Mason Ryan was in action, defeating Joel Pettyfer. Pettyfer is a new talent signed from England.

* Caylee Turner defeated Raquel Diaz (Shaul Guerrero) to become the new FCW Divas Champion. Caylee is the sister of WWE Diva Alicia Fox and has appeared on Tough Enough.

* The main event saw FCW 15 Champion Brad Maddox defend against Bray Wyatt (Husky Harris) and Leo Kruger. Wyatt went down early in the match injured. The match ended quickly after some confusion and Wyatt was taken to the back. The show ended abruptly. Spyke added that it looked like a shoulder injury or dislocation.

Several WWE Superstars will be joining Mattel designers for a Q&A session at the San Diego Comic-Con next month. Mattel will be previewing new products and making announcements about their 2013 WWE toy line.

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart wrote the following on Twitter to Tyson Kidd after he qualified for Money in the Bank:

“It’s about time they sprinkle you some sugar. Congrats!”

– We noted before that there will be more qualifying matches for the SmackDown Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Apparently there will be four more matches, putting a total of 9 Superstars in the match.

– Independent women’s wrestler Tenille Tayla will begin working with WWE’s developmental territory FCW soon. She signed with WWE last year but hasn’t debuted because of surgery she had to have on her shoulder. She wrote on Facebook:

“Thankyou to all my family and friends for the love and support. It’s been a long hard journey but happy and proud to say I am now getting a chance to fulfil my dream of not only living in the USA but working for the WWE. I am so excited to start this new journey in my life… Can hardly believe it still! 😀 Hellooooo Tampa!! Let’s get this show on the road!”

By Sue