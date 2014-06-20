wrestle zone uk

Website now up for sale..

August 19, 2012

Its been an amazing 11 years for www.wrestle-zone.co.uk and we have seen over 40 writers come and go, some of the biggest names interviewed and some of best competitions on the internet.

We have worked with the WWE, UFC, TNA, ECW, WCW and tons of indy promotions from around the world. When I say selling this website is one of the hardest things I have had to do is an understatement. This website really did save my life and one day if i write a book I am sure how and why will be revealed.

The website is 11 years old, and its day it used to be one of the most popular wrestling websites visited in europe, with a google page ranking of 4 and even managed to get into the alexa top 1,000 websites. The advertising revenue used to be pretty decent too.

Over the last couple of years, I have not had the time to keep up with it and its been run by a couple of writers who are now working hard on a rock website and we have all agreed that its time to pass the website onto someone who can make it great again. The potential of this website is massive.

I can supply actual google analytics and advertising revenue (is not a lot now-a-days) to serious parties, we also still have a working relationship with silvervision and TNA. I am sure they would be happy to work with a new party.

For sale is the complete website.

The website uses the wordpress software, and I have two purchased templates the one that is currently active and on that looks a lot like the sky sports website. The value of these alone are around £80.

You will have the rights to all the news posts shown on the website.

Not part of the sale, but will pass onto the new owner if they wish, our facebook page, 501 likes, our youtube channelwhich has 475 subscribers and had 335,220 video views and also our twitter page which has 306 followers.

Who is data: http://webwhois.nic.uk/cgi-bin/webwhois.cgi?wvw7yesk=3hryr4hby3&wquery=wrestle-zone.co.uk&WHOIS+Submit.x=0&WHOIS+Submit.y=0

I am happy for the website to stay on my 1&1 server until you have established server set up, then we can arrange transfer of all files, website and domain names. I can even install the website on your own server.

This is a once in a lifetime offer and something great for any professional wrestling fan or someone who wants to build the site back up and make some money from it.

If you have an questions please do not hesitate to ask.

I have put the website for sale on ebay : http://cgi.ebay.co.uk/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewItem&item=170898284867

I am looking for a small price really as I am hoping it will go to a wrestling fan…

thanks for your years of support and most of all I would like to thank paps and the great team of writers for the work they have put in over the years. They are now working on other things and I wish them all the best.

thanks

Gary (Webmaster & Owner)

