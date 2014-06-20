WWE Monday Night RAW Supershow Results 7/2/12

- Tonight’s WWE RAW Supershow opens up with the normal intro video. We get a video package with highlights of John Cena vs. Chris Jericho and Big Show’s interference from last week’s show.

– We’re live from Laredo, Texas as Michael Cole welcomes us to episode 997 of RAW. They hype tonight’s General Manager Teddy Long and his main event – CM Punk and John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan and Chris Jericho. The Money in the Bank briefcase hangs above the ring as John Cena’s music hits and out he comes.

Cena talks about last week. He says he thanked Jericho and thanked Big Show. Cena says Jericho was right about him needing to prepare for Money in the Bank. Jericho was right about anything happening in the match. Cena says he got a crash course education in that when Big Show attacked. Cena says he now knows what exactly will happen at Money in the Bank – he needs to be prepared for anything. Cena says two things will happen at MITB – Big Show will lose at Money in the Bank and he will grab the contract, cash in the contract and become the next WWE Champion. Daniel Bryan comes out interrupting and he’s chanting “YES!” the whole way to the ring.

Bryan says he didn’t even realize Cena was out there. Bryan says Cena is irrelevant to him. Bryan says he is going to defeat CM Punk at Money in the Bank and become the new WWE Champion. Bryan says if Cena manages to get the briefcase, then his relevance will be as the first Superstar to ever cash in his contract and lose. Cena says he can think of one person who disagrees with Cena. CM Punk appears and heads to the ring. Punk says a lot more than one person disagrees with Bryan and he gets the fans to chant.

Punk dances around the ring chanting yes. Bryan begs for one person to have an original thought and not steal his. Punk brings up AJ Lee being the special referee for their Money in the Bank WWE Title match. Punk says Bryan’s ex is going to count his shoulders to the mat. Punk says if Cena wins Money in the Bank, it comes down to just them… Chris Jericho’s music interrupts and out he comes. Jericho comes out and says Punk is still a wannabe. Jericho mocks Punk for copying his ideas and Punk calls him Bon Jovi. Jericho and Bryan have words. Jericho cuts him off with a big “shut the hell up.” He welcomes us all to RAW is Jericho. Jericho says nobody in the ring will ever, ever be the same again, after tonight. Jericho says he invented Money in the Bank so he’s going to win it. Jericho is interrupted by Kane and out he comes.

Kane comes out and grabs Jericho’s mic. He’s interrupted by Big Show’s music and now here he comes to the ring. Cena readies for a fight but is attacked from behind by Bryan. Jericho and Kane go at it while Punk drops Bryan with a kick. Punk goes down and Kane takes Jericho down in the corner. Show comes in and goes at it with Cena. Show grabs for a chokeslam but Kane makes the save. Show fights Kane off and headbutts him. Everyone is laid out except Big Show. Show leaves everyone laying and walks up the ramp. We go to commercial.

Cody Rhodes, David Otunga, Titus O’Neil and Darren Young vs. Christian, Santino Marella, R-Truth, Kofi Kingston

Back from the break and out comes AW with Titus O’Neil and Darren Young as Cody Rhodes waits in the ring with David Otunga. The WWE Tag Team Champions R-Truth and Kofi Kingston are out next with Intercontinental Champion Christian and United States Champion Santino Marella. Christian starts out with Young and they go at it back and forth. Christian with a missile dropkick for 2 before tagging in Truth.

Kofi comes in. He ends up taking out Titus on the floor but gets floored by Young. Both teams square off at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cody is in control of Kofi. AW is miced up at ringside and we hear him rooting his team on. Titus comes in and slams Kofi hard for a 2 count. Kofi comes back with a dropkick and takes Titus down. Santino and Otunga come in at the same time and go at it. Santino with a stunner and a 2 count as Young and O’Neil break the pin. The tag champs come in and take them out. AW tells Young and Titus to stop. He walks them up the ramp and they leave the match. Otunga and Santino go at it. Otunga tries for a tag but Cody drops off the apron and also walks out of the match. Brodus Clay’s music hits and out he comes with Naomi and Cameron. Otunga goes to the floor but gets attacked by Christian and then the tag champs. Otunga meets Clay on the floor. Clay rolls him back in the ring. Otunga turns around to the Cobra from Santino for the win.

Winners: Christian, Santino Marella, R-Truth, Kofi Kingston

– After the match, Christian lays out Otunga with Killswitch. Clay gets his revenge on Otunga and nails a big splash. Naomi, Cameron and some kids come in the ring to dance with everyone else as we go to replays.

– Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez walk up on Teddy Long backstage. Del Rio talks about the World Heavyweight Title shot he earned months ago after WrestleMania. Teddy says Del Rio doesn’t deserve anything in his opinion but the Board of Directors have named him the #1 contender. He will face Sheamus at Money in the Bank. Teddy says that was their decision but he has other plans for tonight. Del Rio is in a match and it’s up next. We go to commercial.

Alberto Del Rio vs. Sin Cara

Back fro the break and Ricardo Rodriguez begins the introduction of Alberto Del Rio. Out next comes his opponent, Teddy Long. Cara runs to the ring but Del Rio takes him out when he tries to enter with a knee to the head. Del Rio unloads on Cara and beats him out to the floor. The bell hasn’t rang yet as Del Rio applies the cross armbreaker. Cara taps out on the floor but Del Rio won’t break the hold. Officials try to break the hold but Del Rio finally lets go. The crowd chants something in Spanish at Del Rio as officials tend to Cara.

– AJ is backstage when Daniel Bryan walks up. He confesses that he’s always cared about her. Bryan says he was just frustrated with himself for messing things up and he didn’t know how to react. Bryan says he’s sorry and hands her a rose. AJ says she’s sure it has nothing to do with the fact that she’s special referee. She says Bryan doesn’t care about her and never has. AJ says she can’t wait to win her match tonight and then run into the arms of the man who everyone sees as her soul mate. She bites off the rose and spits it out before walking off.

– Paul Heyman is shown preparing to speak live via satellite. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage of Triple H laying out Paul Heyman at No Way Out. We go live via satellite to Paul Heyman. Heyman announces that Lesnar has made a decision regarding Triple H’s SummerSlam challenge. Heyman says Lesnar will deliver it straight to Triple H’s face at the 1,000th RAW. Heyman goes on and says if Lesnar accepts, he will end Triple H’s in-ring career. Heyman says if Lesnar accepts, it won’t be a match – it will be a mercy killing.

– Just announced for tonight – Kane vs. Big Show in a No DQ match. Also, Sheamus and AJ Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler and Vickie Guerrero. Back to commercial.

Vickie Guerrero and Dolph Ziggler vs. AJ Lee and Sheamus

Back from the break and Vickie Guerrero introduces herself as the Queen Diva. She introduces Dolph Ziggler next and out he comes. AJ Lee is out next followed by the World Heavyweight Champion Sheamus.

Vickie and AJ try to scrap but it gets broken out. Sheamus starts out with Ziggler and they lock up. Sheamus takes him down but they trade holds. Sheamus runs into an uppercut and gets dropkicked for a 1 count. Ziggler with right hands before working on the arm of Sheamus. Ziggler ducks a clothesline but gets dropped on his face. Sheamus runs over Ziggler with a forearm for a 2 count. Ziggler kicks out Sheamus’ leg and kicks him in the face. Ziggler comes back in with a big tornado DDT for another 2 count. Ziggler with a headlock now.

Sheamus fights out and knocks Ziggler out of the air. Sheamus nails White Noise and readies for a Brogue Kick but Ziggler tags in Vickie and avoids it. Sheamus is forced to tag in AJ but first he knocks Ziggler out of the ring with a Brogue Kick. AJ comes in and kicks Vickie before hitting her with Shining Wizard for the win.

Winners: AJ Lee and Sheamus

– After the match, AJ runs around chanting “yes” and runs right up the ramp to the back. We get replays and then go backstage to AJ. She’s looking for CM Punk and walks up on him on the phone. He tells her to hang on and she gets mad for a second. Punk hangs up and says he was on the phone with his sister. She asks if he saw the match. He says no because he was on the phone and didn’t know she had a match. She’s now upset that he wasn’t paying attention to her. AJ walks off upset and Punk shrugs his shoulders. Back to commercial.

– Back from the commercial and Heath Slater is in the ring. We see a video of his recent run-ins with WWE Legend. Slater says that’s not funny and he’s not a clown. Out comes WWE Legend (?) Doink the Clown.

Heath Slater vs. Doink the Clown

The bell rings and they lock up. Doink smacks Slater and he gets mad. Slater turns it around and beats Doink down. They go back and forth until Slater hits his big neckbreaker for the win out of nowhere.

Winner: Heath Slater

– After the match, the music hits and out comes Diamond Dallas Page! DDP gets a big pop and does the “BANG!” The fans chant his name as Slater mocks him. DDP pulls Slater in for a hug but lays him out with a big Diamond Cutter. DDP slaps hands with the fans and leaves to another pop.

– We get the trailer for No Holds Barred.

– Kane and Big Show are walking backstage as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video of John Cena and Alicia Fox visiting troops at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center last week.

No DQ Match: Kane vs. Big Show

Kane is out first for the next match. Big Show comes out and hits the ring ready to fight. He backs Kane in the corner with body shots and a big chop. Kane fights back with right hands and a headlock. Show knocks Kane down with a big shoulder. Kane ends up dropping Show’s neck over the top rope but Show knocks him off the apron and into the barrier. Show works Kane over on the floor now. Show for a big boot but Kane moves and his leg gets hung up on the barrier. Kane fights back now until Show whips him into the ring post.

Kane goes for a chokeslam on the floor but Show fights it off. Show drops Kane with a big kick. Show rolls Kane back in the ring and grabs a steel chair. Kane fights back as Show enters the ring. Kane hits a big DDT and covers for 2. Kane goes up to the top but Show moves and he goes down. Kane grabs the chair but Show spears it into him. Show clutches his shoulder but chokeslams Kane on the chair for the win.

Winner: Big Show

– Teddy Long runs into Eve Torres backstage. She starts kissing up and he tells her to save the drama. Teddy puts a big name tag on her, laughs and walks off. Eve tears it up and walks up on AJ, who is still upset. Eve says she’s been really busy lately, taking a play out of her book. Eve tells her to leave the mind games to grown ups and go do what little girls do best – sit in the corner and cry. AJ says Eve will do anything for attention. AJ asks what Eve is going to do now that John Laurinaitis is gone, who is she going to brown-nose next. AJ says she’s going to show Eve and everyone else how to get attention. She walks off and Eve shakes her head. Back to commercial.

Tyson Kidd vs. Tensai

Back from the break and Tyson Kidd waits in the ring as Tensai comes out with Sakamoto. The bell rings and Tensai backs Tyson in the corner and unloads on him. Out of nowhere Kidd rolls Tensai up for the quick win.

Winner: Tyson Kidd

– After the match, Tensai takes out his frustrations and beats up Sakamoto in the ring. Tensai tosses him out to the floor as the crowd boos. Tensai goes out after him and continues the assault as we go to a replay of the match.

– Chris Jericho is backstage when Daniel Bryan walks up. Bryan hopes he isn’t wearing his stupid light jacket to the ring. Jericho puts down Bryan’s yes jacket and his beard. Bryan chants “yes” as Jericho tells him to never ever say that again. Jericho chants “ever again” as Bryan chants “yes.” We see Punk and Cena getting ready before going back to commercial.

– Tyson Kidd is backstage when Josh Matthews walks in for comment on his victory. Kidd says he’s on top of the world but Tensai attacks from behind. Tensai throws Kidd into the lockers and leaves him lay.

Chris Jericho and Daniel Bryan vs. CM Punk and John Cena

We go to the ring and out comes Chris Jericho followed by Daniel Bryan for the main event. WWE Champion CM Punk is out next followed by his partner John Cena. Punk starts things off with Bryan.

They go at it and Bryan drops Punk with a shoulder. Punk comes back with arm drags and an uppercut. Punk with chops in the corner and a suplex for 2. Cena comes in and unloads on Bryan. Cena with the bulldog but Jericho tags in. Jericho gets dumped on the floor as Cena and Punk stand tall. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jericho has Cena in a headlock. Cena fights out but Jericho cuts him off. Cena rolls out of the way and Jericho misses a Lionsault next. Bryan tags in and stops Cena from tagging. Bryan takes Cena back into the corner and beats him down with kicks. Bryan runs and connects with a dropkick for another 2 count. Bryan tags in Jericho and they double team Cena. Jericho takes over now and keeps Cena from tagging.

Jericho blocks an Attitude Adjustment and drops him with a DDT for a 2 count. Jericho goes on but misses a dropkick in the corner as Cena moves. Punk finally comes in and takes out Bryan with a clothesline and dropkick. Punk with a neckbreaker now. Punk hits the high knee but Bryan counters the bulldog. Punk with a powerslam for 2. Punk locks in the Anaconda Vice but Jericho breaks it. Cena comes in and takes out Jericho to the floor. They fight up the ramp and to the back with Cena in control. Punk and Bryan go at it back and forth now. Bryan drops Punk with a kick to the head. Punk gets to his knees but Bryan drops him with another kick and covers for 2. They go to the top and Punk nails a big superplex. Bryan kicks out at 2.

AJ’s music hits and out she comes skipping around the ring. Bryan and Punk go at it trading shots. She looks upset that nobody is paying attention. She gets on the apron and they still don’t give her any attention. They collide in mid-air and go down at the same time. AJ goes under the ring and brings out a table. AJ sets the table up at ringside and slowly walks up the ring steps. AJ climbs up to the top to jump down through the table. Bryan gets up and begs her not to. Punk climbs up top with her and tells her to get down. She grabs him and kisses him. AJ pushes Punk down onto Bryan and they both crash through the table. She looks down from the top turnbuckle and laughs at them. AJ chants “yes” as we go to replays of what just happened. RAW goes off the air with AJ smiling from the top.

