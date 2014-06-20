WWE Officials Working on Wade Barrett’s Return, Will He Appear at Money in the Bank?

wrestle zone uk

- Wade Barrett is ready to return to action and WWE officials are working on how they want to bring him back. Barrett was inline for a major push before he went down with injury several months ago and sources report that he will get that push when he returns.

No word yet if Barrett will be at Money in the Bank but the talk a few months back was that he may win the match and then challenge for the World Heavyweight Title.

While away with injury, Barrett filmed a role in WWE Studios’ Dead Man Down with Colin Farrell. The movie comes out in time for WrestleMania 29 next year.

 

